Key witness in Hamad shooting found dead

WARREN — A man who likely would have been a key witness in the Nasser Hamad trial scheduled to begin Oct. 11 died on Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for today for Bryce D. Hendrickson, 20, who was found unresponsive in a house in McDonald Saturday and was pronounced dead.

He is among 75 people on the witness list for the Hamad trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Hendrickson, of Dawson Drive, was a key figure in a Facebook feud and Feb. 25 shootings at Hamad's home on state Route 46 in Howland that killed two young men and injured Hendrickson and two others.

The Trumbull County 911 center said Hendrickson's brother called 911 at 2:28 p.m. Saturday and reported that Bryce Hendrickson was not breathing. The caller was screaming and said Hendrickson was dead.