Judge Rusu will serve at ‘Pancakes for Pro Bono’ breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN — Community Legal Aid’s first Pancakes for Pro Bono event will feature Judge Robert Rusu serving pancakes to local volunteer attorneys.

The breakfast, which will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Oct 18 at the Mahoning County Bar Association, is a way to recognize attorneys who donate their time to Community Legal Aid’s volunteer legal services program, managing attorney Jennifer van Dulmen said.

The breakfast also will feature a HelpLine event in which attorneys can call pre-screened clients and offer legal advice.

Community Legal Aid encourages all local attorneys to attend.