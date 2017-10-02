Groups offer differing reasons for record low Ohio abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups on opposing sides of the abortion debate disagree on what led to a record low number of the procedures recorded in Ohio last year.

The Ohio Department of Health said in a recently released report that 20,672 abortions were performed in Ohio in 2016, about 300 fewer than in 2015. Officials say that’s the lowest number in the 40 years records have been kept. The number reflects a steady decline that opposing sides of the debate attribute to different causes.

The Ohio chapter of the anti-abortion group Right to Life says the drop in abortions reflects a shift in culture. Nineteen laws have been passed since 2011 that restrict abortion rights or increase abortion clinic responsibilities.

Pro-abortion rights groups say more affordable, medication-induced abortions have affected the rate.