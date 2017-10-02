JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Cuyahoga coroner ID's man found dead in city last week


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 12:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A body found on the West Side last week was identified as 25-year-old David Higham, a man police described as homeless.

His body was found Thursday in a wooded area at Hazelwood and Tippecanoe avenues on the West Side.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office identified the body and is seeking a cause of death.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said Higham’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes