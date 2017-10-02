Cuyahoga coroner ID's man found dead in city last week

YOUNGSTOWN — A body found on the West Side last week was identified as 25-year-old David Higham, a man police described as homeless.

His body was found Thursday in a wooded area at Hazelwood and Tippecanoe avenues on the West Side.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office identified the body and is seeking a cause of death.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said Higham’s death is being investigated as a homicide.