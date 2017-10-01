JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Is your pet compassionate? K-9s group seeks to beef up its ranks of therapy animals


Published: Sun, October 1, 2017 @ 5:14 p.m.

Staff report

HUBBARD

K-9s for Compassion is rebuilding its therapy animal group and is looking for almost all species of animals to spread love and compassion for people in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, and other civic groups. If your animal is ready for the evaluation, it will take place Oct. 14. If the animal passes the evaluations, the owner will be required to take a team training course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21. Call Katie Costello, founder of K-9s for Compassion, at 330-534-2001 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes