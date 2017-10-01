Is your pet compassionate? K-9s group seeks to beef up its ranks of therapy animals

Staff report

HUBBARD

K-9s for Compassion is rebuilding its therapy animal group and is looking for almost all species of animals to spread love and compassion for people in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, and other civic groups. If your animal is ready for the evaluation, it will take place Oct. 14. If the animal passes the evaluations, the owner will be required to take a team training course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21. Call Katie Costello, founder of K-9s for Compassion, at 330-534-2001 with questions or to schedule an appointment.