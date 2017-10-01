JOBS
US Department of Justice awards $3M to Ohio to fight opioid epidemic


Published: Sun, October 1, 2017 @ 5:18 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The U.S. Department of Justice has allocated nearly $3 million to Ohio’s southern federal court district to supplement drug court programs as part of a national initiative to curb opioid abuse.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said the Ohio Supreme Court will receive $1 million for data-supported responses to prescription drug misuse. The Justice Department has awarded about $700,000 for a family drug court reform program.

Franklin and Hamilton counties will each receive about $400,000 to support opioid abuse prevention programs.

Glassman said opioid abuse is “one of the most significant public safety and public health issues of our lifetime.” He added prevention and treatment are needed to keep communities safe.

