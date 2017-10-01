Trump calls those questioning his commitment to Puerto Rico recovery 'ingrates'

Associated Press

BRANCHBURG, N.J.

President Donald Trump is dismissing those he calls “politically motivated ingrates” who’ve questioned his administration’s commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Trump said Sunday in tweets that the federal government has done “a great job with the almost impossible situation.”

The president has spent much of the weekend at his New Jersey golf club and is attending an international golf competition near New York City

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Trump should stop wasting time attacking Puerto Rico officials who are seeking hurricane relief and “roll up his sleeves and get to work.”

Trump is set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday.