Youngstown site among 12 large sites chosen to grow medical marijuana

RELATED COVERAGE:

Five groups pitched proposals to Youngstown council for medical marijuana cultivation businesses in the city

2 companies will pitch efforts to sell medical marijuana in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown location was chosen by the state today among 12 large sites to grow medical marijuana.

Riviera Creek Holding LLC of Youngstown, operated by Brian Kessler and his nephew, Daniel Kessler, was awarded a Level 1 license for up to 25,000 square feet of growing space.

The company will operate out of 1275 Crescent St. – which used to house Maui Toys Inc. business. The company plans an investment of $10 million to $15 million over three years with 181 to 319 jobs at full capacity and 71 employees in its first year, said Daniel Kessler, the company’s chief operations officer.

Large growers paid $20,000 to apply to operate sites. They’ll pay $180,000 in initial licensing fees and $200,000 a year thereafter.

Medical marijuana will be made available to purchase by those with 21 different medical conditions by September 2018.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.