Vice raid nets 3 arrests along with drugs, guns

YOUNGSTOWN

A Wednesday vice raid on Cooper Street yielded three arrests along with guns and drugs.

As police arrived at the home at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, they saw a man throwing bags of drugs out a second floor window which they found to be a bag containing six Adderall pills, one bag of heroin and one bag of fentanyl, according to a report.

They arrested Randall Hover, 29, of Cooper Street for illegal possession of firearms and multiple counts of possession of drugs.

Police also took a bag of crack, eight tramadol pills, a 16-gauge shotgun, a firearm and $231 in cash, the report said.

Police found a paper containing fentanyl and a syringe within arms reach of another occupant of the home, Judith Douglas, 41, who was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug abuse instruments, the report said.

They also pulled over Daniel Grenier, 41, of Austintown as he was leaving the house. The report said Grenier had a folded piece of paper containing heroin, a used syringe and a burnt spoon.

He received charges of possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.