Valley STEM + ME2 accepting applications


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 9:12 a.m.

CANFIELD

Enrollment is open for upcoming ninth- and tenth-grade students interested in applying to the Valley STEM + ME2 Academy for the 2018-19 school year. The academy’s mission is to prepare students with the skills necessary to compete in the global economy while nurturing the characteristics of discovery, invention, application and entrepreneurship. The academy has a STEM-designation from the Ohio Department of Education. Call Mara Banfield at 330-729-4000 with questions or to schedule a tour.

