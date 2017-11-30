JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ryan invites Trump to deliver State of Union address Jan. 30


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 12:04 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has formally invited President Donald Trump to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 30.

Trump delivered a speech to Congress last February, a month after entering office. But that was not officially a State of the Union address.

Ryan wrote in a letter to the Republican president on Thursday that next year “will bring an opportunity to take account of the progress we have made” and to “lay out the work that still remains to be done on behalf of the American people.”

The Wisconsin Republican added, “In that spirit, it is my honor to invite you to deliver your State of the Union address.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes