Rich Center launches $6M expansion campaign

YOUNGSTOWN

The Paula & Anthony Rich Center for Autism launched a $6 million Building for Tomorrow Capital Campaign Thursday, aimed at expanding services and facilities to meet the needs of the growing number of children with autism.

When the Rich Center opened in 1995, 1 in 10,000 children was diagnosed with autism. Today, 1 in 68 children overall and 1 in 42 boys are diagnosed, said Phyllis Ricchiuti, cofounder of the facility.

The Rich Center is located on one floor of Youngstown State University’s Fedor Hall.

The expansion will enlarge the Rich Center to occupy all of the three-story Fedor Hall, and, among other things, include installation of an American Disability Act-compliant elevator, new flooring, autism-friendly lighting fixtures, improvements to the roof and a new sprinkler system.

