JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Rich Center launches $6M expansion campaign


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 10:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Paula & Anthony Rich Center for Autism launched a $6 million Building for Tomorrow Capital Campaign Thursday, aimed at expanding services and facilities to meet the needs of the growing number of children with autism.

When the Rich Center opened in 1995, 1 in 10,000 children was diagnosed with autism. Today, 1 in 68 children overall and 1 in 42 boys are diagnosed, said Phyllis Ricchiuti, cofounder of the facility.

The Rich Center is located on one floor of Youngstown State University’s Fedor Hall.

The expansion will enlarge the Rich Center to occupy all of the three-story Fedor Hall, and, among other things, include installation of an American Disability Act-compliant elevator, new flooring, autism-friendly lighting fixtures, improvements to the roof and a new sprinkler system.

For more on the campaign, read Friday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes