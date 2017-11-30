UPDATE | Police investigate dismembered body found in ravine

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Police are investigating a dismembered body found near East Earle Avenue, according to people at the scene.

Several police and firefighters are traversing a ravine between Earle Avenue and Erie Street where the body appears to be located.

City wastewater workers alerted police to a dismembered body found along railroad tracks in a ravine near Earle Avenue this afternoon, police said.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said it’s too early to tell whether the body is male or female or how long it has been in the ravine.

“We have more than one piece,” Bobovnyik said.

Police have made no official statements at this time.