Police arrest bank robbery suspect hiding in port-a-potty


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect is in police custody after authorities say he tried to make a smelly escape in a portable toilet.

Police say 41-year-old Steven Spolidoro, of Woburn, walked into a Revere bank around 1 p.m. Wednesday, demanded money and fled with about $1,000 cash.

An off-duty officer in the area provided authorities with a description of Spolidoro’s vehicle. It was spotted in Boston, and police say Spolidoro abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot.

Authorities eventually located Spolidoro hiding in a port-a-potty near the TD Garden arena.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

One officer crashed his SUV during the pursuit of Spolidoro. WCVB-TV reports the officer is expected to be OK.

