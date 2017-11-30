Opening statements underway in Mecca Township fiscal officer hearing

WARREN

Attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the attorney for Mecca Township Fiscal Officer Deborah Drawl have given opening statements in a hearing being held today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to determine whether Drawl should be removed from office.

Steven Voight with the attorney general's office said he is asking for Drawl to be removed for her "egregious failiure to keep the financial records" of the township in 2016.

He said she also failed to file a necessary report with the state. Both are criteria for removal from office, he said.

Mike Rossi, Drawl's attorney, protested having to defend the removal action so soon after seeing the written complaint the first time two days ago.

Furthermore, Rossi said that for her to be removed, it's necessary to show that Drawl refused to cooperate with the state.

"Nothing will show she refused to do anything," Rossi said.