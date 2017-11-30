JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Opening statements underway in Mecca Township fiscal officer hearing


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

WARREN

Attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the attorney for Mecca Township Fiscal Officer Deborah Drawl have given opening statements in a hearing being held today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to determine whether Drawl should be removed from office.

Steven Voight with the attorney general's office said he is asking for Drawl to be removed for her "egregious failiure to keep the financial records" of the township in 2016.

He said she also failed to file a necessary report with the state. Both are criteria for removal from office, he said.

Mike Rossi, Drawl's attorney, protested having to defend the removal action so soon after seeing the written complaint the first time two days ago.

Furthermore, Rossi said that for her to be removed, it's necessary to show that Drawl refused to cooperate with the state.

"Nothing will show she refused to do anything," Rossi said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes