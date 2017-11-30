Murkowski, McCain both will back GOP tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she supports the Republicans’ sweeping tax package, now that it would allow oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Murkowski got the provision added earlier this week, but her initial version violated arcane Senate rules about which provisions can be added to the tax bill.

The Alaska Republican said Thursday the provision was tweaked to comply.

She says, “We have done it and we’re ready to go.”

Drilling in the refuge has long been a contentious issue, pitting environmentalists against those who want to increase domestic oil production.

The Senate is expected to vote on the tax bill late Thursday or early Friday.

Earlier, U.S. Sen. John McCain said he’s decided to support the Senate tax bill.

The Arizona Republican’s announcement gives a boost to GOP leaders hoping to push the measure through the chamber this week.

McCain says the tax legislation is “far from perfect.” But he said it would spur the economy and ease the tax burden for middle class families.

McCain was among three Republicans who helped derail the party’s effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law last summer. He’s battling brain cancer.

McCain had expressed concerns about the measure’s impact on federal deficits. It’s projected to add more than $1.4 trillion in red ink over the coming decade.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48 and can lose only two GOP votes and still prevail, assuming solid Democratic opposition.