Men lose the whiskers for the end of Movember

NILES — Man Up Mahoning Valley, a group advocating for prostate health, helped finish off Movember with its 5th annual Shave-Off at Eastwood Mall this afternoon.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. today, three area barbershops gave free facial shaves and trims to men who spent the month letting their whiskers grow to spread the word about prostate cancer testing.

“There’s no real reason for a man to die of prostate cancer,” said Jonathan Fauvie, manager of communication for Mercy Health Group. Fauvie said he implores men to take both available prostate cancer exams: the prostate-specific antigen test - a blood test - and the digital rectal exam.

The group raised about $5,000 this month. All of that money will go to provide prostate exams to men who are uninsured or whose insurance will not cover it.

Youngstown mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown, Officer Dan Burich of Austintown police department, members of Man Up’s prostate cancer support group and passers-by had their faces shaved.