Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 10:03 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street a day after a steep drop in technology shares weighed on the market.

Banks and health care companies were among the biggest gainers early Thursday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent and UnitedHealth climbed 1.2 percent.

Supermarket operator Kroger jumped 11.5 percent after reporting a strong quarter, and arts and crafts store Michaels soared 17.6 percent after its own results came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,638.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 114 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,056. The Nasdaq composite rose 31 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,854.

