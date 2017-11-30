Man sentenced in 9-year-olds overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN

A man responsible for the overdose death of a 9-year-old boy will spend four-and-a-half years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Kevin Gamble today to three years on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and one-and-a-half years on a charge of child endangering. Gamble pleaded guilty to the charges last month.

He will also serve five years’ parole.

Marcus Lee, the son of Gamble’s girlfriend, died after ingesting cocaine police said belong to Gamble, who was dealing drugs.

Investigators have no idea how Marcus got his hands on the cocaine, but police said the levels found in his toxicology screen were “off the charts.”

Marcus’s mom, Raenell Allen, 40, of Midland Avenue, also pleaded guilty to endangering children. She will appear before Judge Krichbaum for sentencing on Dec. 5.