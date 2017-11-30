JOBS
Man drives family off road in apparent road rage incident


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 11:02 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man is in Mahoning County jail on four counts of felonious assault after driving a family off the road in an apparent road rage incident.

A family of four was driving on state Route 711 at 7:05 p.m. last night, when a man in a pickup truck began tailgating them, the parents told police.

The truck, driven by Joseph Keney, 49, of Niles, then struck the back of their car and pushed them off the road, according to a report.

Another car was damaged in the incident.

Keney apologized to the driver of the second car but told him the other driver shouldn’t have brake-checked him, and the driver deserved to be pushed off the road, the report said.

He will be held in jail awaiting arraignment Friday in Youngstown Municipal Court.

