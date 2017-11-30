Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 25

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 25 people including Teqwan Scott, 22, Marion Street, Struthers, on illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, burglary, aggravated possession of drugs.

On Oct. 2, reports say officers were sent to East Judson Avenue on the South Side today for a report of a burglary. A man told police that Scott, who he identified as his friend’s ex-boyfriend, showed up at his house after recently sending him threatening messages. The man also reported his friend, a girl, “had been grabbed” by Scott but was afraid to say so to police.

The girl, who police identified as a juvenile runaway, was found in Scott’s vehicle when police pulled him over shortly thereafter, police said. Officers also reported finding a bag of suspected heroin in the police cruiser after Scott was taken to the jail.

The grand jury also indicted Raymon Autry, 19, Bryson Street, on illegal possession of weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Oct. 21, reports say officers were called to Saranac and Kensington avenues for a report of a car blocking traffic and when they arrived they found the car and the driver, Autry, who told police he did not have a driver’s license and who reports said was reaching across the passenger’s seat.

Autry was taken out of the car and it was searched before being towed because Autry is not a licensed driver. Inside they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

The grand jury also indicted Raeshawna Underwood, 36, Bouquet Street, on possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Others indicted include:

Christopher A. Hosey, 18, Norwood Avenue, carrying concealed weapons, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Juran Hill, 24, Deer Meadow Boulevard, Streetsboro, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

Michael Easton, 33, South Heights Avenue, felonious assault.

Ned J. Anderson Jr., 40, Camden Avenue, two counts of possession of cocaine.

Kayla Elizabeth Lombasio, 27, West Lincoln Avenue, New Castle, Pa., theft.

Christal M. Frye, 35, Nottingham Avenue, possession of cocaine, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duane Witherspoon, 39, Hawthorne Street, Struthers, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott M. Porter, 32, South Linden Avenue, Alliance, theft.

Michael A. Varchulik, 48, Princess Street, Campbell, grand theft and two counts of robbery.

James Blackmon, 60, Benwood Avenue, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desmond Cochrane, 21, West Ravenwood Avenue, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

George Milburn, 63, South Main Street, Akron, aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Gregory Horne, 41, Rhoda Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Nicole Brenner, 19, Medford Avenue, grand theft.

Joseph M. Macik, 35, Evelyn Avenue, possession of heroin.

Victor Green, 45, Glenmont Street, possession of cocaine with a forefeiture specification, tampering with evidence and assault.

Stephen Mazzola, 21, Rolling Meadows Drive, Warren, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetrius Lockett, 32, Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Frances Turner, 26, South Jackson Street, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miles B. Hogan, 53, North Richview Avenue, escape.

Tracina Putnam, 23, Leslie Avenue, Niles, escape.

John Doe, two counts of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications and intimidation of witness.