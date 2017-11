Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAUGH, JACINTA LYNN 01/09/1987 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

DOUGLAS, JUDITH GAYLE 03/03/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

EDMONDS, JAMES HENRY 05/07/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GREINER, DANIEL L. 12/28/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

HALL, MARQUISE LAJOHN 12/03/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

HALLAS, ROBERT EDWARD 08/03/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH.

HOSTETTER, HEIDI JO 09/27/1980 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest of Probationer

HOVER, RANDALL L 09/05/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

JOHNSON, XZAVIUS ARMEZ 08/04/1982 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MARAVOLA, HEATHER LOUISE 05/10/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

MELTON, MARQUITA J 02/10/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Disorderly Conduct

WALLACE, JOHNNY RAY III 02/08/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Murder

YOUNG, DONALD DESEAN 12/08/1998 11/30/2017 Criminal Trespass

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AUSTIN, MICHAEL LEONARD JR 08/28/1993 11/15/2017

BAUGH, JACINTA LYNN 01/09/1987 11/30/2017 TIME SERVED

CARPENTER, JOSEPH 09/10/1983 04/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JONES, DAINON L. 04/09/1980 11/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LAWRENCE, MICHAEL BENJAMIN 11/02/1974 11/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MENDEZ, ANGEL LOUIS 02/16/1964 10/23/2017

MILLER, MATTHEW ALEXANDER 08/30/1998 11/20/2017 TIME SERVED

NAGLE, THOMAS J JR 04/23/1983 11/10/2017 TIME SERVED

PEREZ, NIKOLAS POLIN 07/13/1991 11/27/2017 TIME SERVED

YOUNG, DONALD DESEAN 12/08/1998 11/30/2017 TIME SERVED