Kohlis donate to YSU for cutting edge tech classrooms

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation’s “We See Tomorrow” campaign has gained an additional $1.1 million toward its $100 million goal.

Dr. Chander M. Kohli, neurosurgeon and former YSU Board of Trustees chairman, and his wife, Karen, made the large donation to the school’s fundraising campaign Thursday.

The donation, given on behalf of the couple’s late son, Aneal Mohan Kohli, will create 18 Classrooms of the Future at YSU, which will be fully equipped with cloud-based systems for wireless presentation, whiteboarding and video conferencing.

“The Classroom of the Future is here today, and I am proud to be a part of it,” said Kohli, a member of the YSU Board of Trustees from 1996 to 2005. He also is a member of the board of trustees at the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, where he served as board chairman from 2013 to 2015.

Each of the classrooms will be named the Aneal Mohan Kohli Classroom of the Future.

