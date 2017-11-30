Kohlis donate $1.1 million to YSU campaign

YOUNGSTOWN — Dr. Chander M. Kohli, former Youngstown State University board of trustees chairman, and his wife, Karen, today donated $1.1 million to the school's fundraising campaign.

The local neurosurgeon's donation is part of the "We See Tomorrow" campaign.

The donation, given on behalf of the couple's late son, Aneal Mohan Kohli, will create 18 "Classrooms of the Future" at YSU, which will be fully equipped with cloud-based systems for wireless presentation, whiteboarding and video conferencing.