Home of Youngstown Schools CEO vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN
The home of Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip was vandalized early this morning.
Mohip called police about 1 a.m. when he heard a window on the first floor of his house shatter.
Police who responded to the call observed broken glass on the floor near a window at the rear of his house on Genesee Avenue.
Mohip told police no one entered the home and he did not see a suspect.
The incident is under investigation.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.