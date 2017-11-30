Home of Youngstown Schools CEO vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN

The home of Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip was vandalized early this morning.

Mohip called police about 1 a.m. when he heard a window on the first floor of his house shatter.

Police who responded to the call observed broken glass on the floor near a window at the rear of his house on Genesee Avenue.

Mohip told police no one entered the home and he did not see a suspect.

The incident is under investigation.