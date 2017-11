BOARDMAN — Cumulus Media, owner of several local radio stations, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Atlanta-based company said in the bankruptcy filing it has $1 to $10 billion in assets and liabilities.

Local Cumulus stations include: 101.1 FM; 102.9 FM; 103.9 FM; 105.1 FM; 600 AM; 1240 AM; 96.7 FM; and 790 AM.