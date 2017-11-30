Charges pending for teens who vandalized several vehicles

LIBERTY

A string of vehicles being vandalized was reported Saturday on Trumbull Avenue, according to a police report.

A man told dispatch he was in his shop when he heard glass breaking, and when he went outside he saw two young males smashing windows out of cars. The teenagers took off when they saw the man, the report said.

Seven vehicles, including a motorhome, had their front, side and rear windows smashed out.

Officers found three teenagers nearby, and the 15-year-old admitted he and his 14 year old friend were the ones smashing windows while the other teenager tagged along. Charges are pending.