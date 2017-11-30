JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Charges pending for teens who vandalized several vehicles


Published: Thu, November 30, 2017 @ 10:01 a.m.

LIBERTY

A string of vehicles being vandalized was reported Saturday on Trumbull Avenue, according to a police report.

A man told dispatch he was in his shop when he heard glass breaking, and when he went outside he saw two young males smashing windows out of cars. The teenagers took off when they saw the man, the report said.

Seven vehicles, including a motorhome, had their front, side and rear windows smashed out.

Officers found three teenagers nearby, and the 15-year-old admitted he and his 14 year old friend were the ones smashing windows while the other teenager tagged along. Charges are pending.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes