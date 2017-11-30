10 arrested during local prostitution sting

WARREN

Arraignment hearings were held this morning in Warren Municipal Court for 10 people who were arrested Wednesday in a prostitution sting conducted by the Ohio Attorney General's Office in cooperation with the Warren Police Department.

The operation involved an advertisement placed on social media that attracted 10 people, who responded to a Warren motel.

One of the 10 is attorney Robert J. Rohrbaugh, 44, of Bay Hill Drive in Canfield, who entered a written not guilty plea to soliciting, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Others on the list made appearances in court on the same charge.

The nine others are Sergio Galazia, Brian Glunt, Brian Kerr, Todd J. Lindberg, Jason Miodrag, Michael Morton, Cean W. Nelsen, Larry Pasquarello and Gerald Rodriguez.

Lindberg, an Austintown schools girls bowling coach, was placed on suspension this morning.

“Our top priority is the safety of the young ladies on the team. As soon as we received information of the arrest last evening we immediately placed the coach on suspension,” said schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca said in a statement this morning. “This arrest is not affiliated with the Austintown Schools in any way, and the safety of our student athletes was not compromised at any time.”