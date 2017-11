Youngstown State is tied 34-34 with Robert Morris in the Penguins' last home game of 2017.

The Penguins are hanging round despite shooting 1-for-11 from three-point range and leading score Cameron Morse having one point in the first half. Devin Haygood has 10 points to lead the Penguins.

Dachon Burke leads RMU with 11 points.