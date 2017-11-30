JOBS
YSU drops fourth straight game


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 8:41 p.m.

Youngstown State's losing skid in mens basketball reaches four games, with a 81-74 defeat to Robert Morris.

The Penguins (2-6) have lost against every Division I opponent they've faced this season. The loss also marks the last time they will be in the Beeghly Center in 2017 as their next six games are on the road.

Most of YSU's points came of the bench. Devin Haygood led the Penguins with 15 points and Garrett Covington added 12.

Dachon Burke led the Colonials with 21 points.

