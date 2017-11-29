Youngstown schools CEO rethinking teacher evaluation system

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is reconsidering a teacher evaluation system recently implemented.

Earlier this month Mohip unveiled a new evaluation that included "shared attribution measures," or student-growth measures that can be attributed to a group — in this case, the school district.

The shared-attribution measure would reflect the district as a whole in each teacher’s evaluation. In other words, poor performance by the district as a whole will be reflected on each teacher’s evaluation. Fifty percent of the evaluation will be based on individual success, via walk-through evaluations, and the remaining 50 percent will reflect district progress.

Mohip said after a survey revealed 56 percent of teachers who responded were not in favor of shared attribution, he decided to "take a pause and reach out to the schools" to see which system is more favorable to the district.

"I truly do want to listen to the teachers," he said.