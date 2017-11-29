JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US pending home sales surged 3.5 percent in October


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 10:11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More people signed contracts in October to buy homes, ending three straight months of declines.

The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending home sales jumped 3.5 percent to 109.3 in October.

Despite the increase, the index remains slightly below its level of 12 months ago. A shortage of properties for sale has contributed to rising prices, likely causing some would-be buyers to retreat from the housing market for now. On an annual basis, pending sales have fallen in six of the past seven months.

During October, the number of signed contracts rose in the Northeast, Midwest and South but declined in the West.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes