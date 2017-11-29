JOBS
Testimony: Feds targeted Jimmy Haslam in raid but fell short


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 12:52 p.m.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents used a Pilot Flying J employee to try to get Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to make incriminating comments on the telephone, but court testimony suggests Haslam was aware he was making the call at their behest.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports ex-sales executive Brian Mosher, who has pleaded guilty to participating in a widespread scheme to defraud trucking customers, testified that federal agents showed up at his Iowa home in April 2013 and had him call Haslam to say “Jimmy, we’ve been caught.”

Mosher says Haslam replied: “I understand there are some folks at your house,” and then handed the phone to a lawyer in Pilot’s legal department.

Haslam was not charged and denied any prior knowledge of the scheme. Fourteen Pilot employees have pleaded guilty.

