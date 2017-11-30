JOBS
« News Home

Suspect in slaying of Colin Brown captured tonight


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 10:27 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Johnny Wallace III, 23, the suspect in the city's third homicide since Saturday, was captured tonight, police say.

City police and US marshals searched for Wallace all day today, and located him around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue, police said.

Wallace is charged with shooting Colin Brown, 45, at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the restroom of The Last Call Bar and Grill, 2929 South Ave.

