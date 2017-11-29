JOBS
STEM students meet with NASA engineer


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

CANFIELD — Freshmen in the Valley STEM Academy had a video conference with a design engineer from Cleveland's NASA Glenn Research Center this morning.

Students from Valley Stem and about 10 other school districts are designing and testing Mars rover models that could contribute to the design of a rover sent into space in 2020.

They spoke to Steve Bauman, a design engineer who has been with with NASA for 30 years.

"We are not able to send people [to Mars] yet," Bauman said. "People are very delicate in terms of needs to survive."

