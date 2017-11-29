Sauce and Songs planned for Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of St. Patrick Church choir will present Advent and Christmas music from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary as part of Sauce and Songs.

The concert is free, and donations are welcome.

A spaghetti dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church social hall. The dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and under. Carryout will be available and containers will be provided. For information, call the parish office at 330-743-1109.