JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Police discover gun during man's sixth OVI in 20 years


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 11:46 a.m.

BOARDMAN — State troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol early today found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in the car of a man who was arrested for a felony operating a motor vehicle under the influence arrest.

Manuel Davila, 47, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI after he was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. today at South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard for running a red light.

Reports said Davila appeared to be drunk but refused to take a breath test. The gun was found underneath the passenger seat. Also found in the car were two cans of beer.

The OVI charge is a felony because it is the sixth OVI charge for Davila within 20 years.

This is the second OVI arrest with a gun for troopers at the post since Sunday.

Early Sunday, a man was arrested for OVI in Austintown and a loaded .357-Magnum revolver was found in his car.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes