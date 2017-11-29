Police discover gun during man's sixth OVI in 20 years

BOARDMAN — State troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol early today found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in the car of a man who was arrested for a felony operating a motor vehicle under the influence arrest.

Manuel Davila, 47, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI after he was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. today at South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard for running a red light.

Reports said Davila appeared to be drunk but refused to take a breath test. The gun was found underneath the passenger seat. Also found in the car were two cans of beer.

The OVI charge is a felony because it is the sixth OVI charge for Davila within 20 years.

This is the second OVI arrest with a gun for troopers at the post since Sunday.

Early Sunday, a man was arrested for OVI in Austintown and a loaded .357-Magnum revolver was found in his car.