Poland senior shines bright in drama coach's eyes

POLAND

In the 33 theater productions Candy Fonagy has directed at Poland Seminary High School, she’s worked with many talented students.

One of the stars of this season’s “White Christmas,” which runs at 7 tonight, Friday and Saturday, however, shines extra bright in her eyes.

Noah Landry, a senior at PSHS, became the first student director of a Poland Players show after Fonagy was out sick for two weeks at the beginning of November, a crucial rehearsal time.

“That’s when everything really starts coming together,” Fonagy said. “I arranged for an adult to be in the room with them, but Noah ran the rehearsals.”

Landry already had an active role in the production: He plays Phil Davis, one of four leading characters in the Irving Berlin musical. Plus, he did anything else that needed to be done.

“Once we started, he immediately took hold with helping run [rehearsals]. He has played every single song for us,” Fonagy said.

