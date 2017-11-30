JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland senior shines bright in drama coach's eyes


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

POLAND

In the 33 theater productions Candy Fonagy has directed at Poland Seminary High School, she’s worked with many talented students.

One of the stars of this season’s “White Christmas,” which runs at 7 tonight, Friday and Saturday, however, shines extra bright in her eyes.

Noah Landry, a senior at PSHS, became the first student director of a Poland Players show after Fonagy was out sick for two weeks at the beginning of November, a crucial rehearsal time.

“That’s when everything really starts coming together,” Fonagy said. “I arranged for an adult to be in the room with them, but Noah ran the rehearsals.”

Landry already had an active role in the production: He plays Phil Davis, one of four leading characters in the Irving Berlin musical. Plus, he did anything else that needed to be done.

“Once we started, he immediately took hold with helping run [rehearsals]. He has played every single song for us,” Fonagy said.

Read more about him and the production in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes