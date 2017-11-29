Phone store employees robbed at gunpoint in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN — Employees at a cell phone store were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Police found two men who were working at Boost Mobile, 5221 Mahoning Ave., in the store's backroom, the report said. They said a man walked into the store pointing a handgun, and demanded they hand over the store's money, and to lay on the ground in the backroom, the report said.

The employees described him as a black man, about 6-foot-tall, with a black hoodie and green bandana over his face, the report said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from Boost Mobile, and turned the investigation over to detectives.