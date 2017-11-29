Pair faces drug charges after found unconscious in Liberty parking lot

LIBERTY — A man and a woman are facing drug charges after police found them unconscious in the Dollar General parking lot Tuesday, according to a police report.

Police said Lisa Johnston of Masury and Hollis Stull of Burghill were slumped over in their car seats. They were unresponsive to bystanders who called dispatch for help, the report said.

An officer found a crack pipe, a pill bottle, a spoon with burnt residue and a bag with 3 grams of fentanyl in the car, the report said.

Johnston was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report said.

Stull told police they had been shooting up heroin the whole day. He was charged with inducing panic, possessing heroin, permitting drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.

Stull is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.