Man pleads guilty in rifle incident, will return to Jordan


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 11:12 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who attracted federal attention after asking for a “sniper rifle for training” at a Boardman sporting goods store pleaded guilty to making a false claim of citizenship.

Abdul Maola Alabadi, 34, made the plea before Magistrate Judge George J. Limbert in U.S. District Court this morning.

He admitted to misrepresenting himself as a U.S. citizen on a form he filled out during a previous gun purchase.

The government withheld other charges against Alabadi in exchange for the plea, U.S. Attorneys said.

The agreement will require Alabadi to return to his home country of Jordan and not seek readmission to the United States.

