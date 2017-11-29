JOBS
Former teacher, coach pleads guilty to filming undressing women


Published: Wed, November 29, 2017 @ 11:36 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Mineral Ridge High School teacher and track coach pleaded guilty to secretly filming two women while they undressed.

Matthew Blair, 46, of Mineral Ridge, pleaded guilty this morning to interception of wire or oral communication and voyeurism on both a 2016 indictment and a bill of information filed today.

The 2016 case involved a former member of Blair’s track team who was in her early 20's and staying at his house at the time. Blair used a spy camera to record her while she was nude, prosecutors said.

The bill of information contained the same charges against a second victim, court officials said.

Prosecutors will recommend five years’ probation and the revocation of Blair’s teaching license at his Jan. 12 sentencing.

