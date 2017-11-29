Doorbuster discounts unlikely at small retailers this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers may not see big discounts at some small and independent retailers this holiday season.

Unlike big national chains, small retailers don’t have high sales volumes allowing them to give big discounts without hurting their earnings.

Retailers who want their stores to have a certain cachet also believe slashing prices will lessen the appeal of what they sell. Ann Cantrell, who owns Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store in Brooklyn, New York, says there won’t be any holiday shopping discounts. She believes it cheapens a brand and Blue Ribbon’s customers are looking more for things they can’t easily find elsewhere.

And some store owners don’t want to play a game of cat and mouse with customers, continually lowering prices until shoppers finally buy.