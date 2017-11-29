County fires official whose husband is charged in sex case

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio county has fired a top administrator whose husband is one of three Toledo pastors accused of child sex trafficking.

Lucas County Commissioners didn’t say why they fired county Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins on Tuesday or say whether it was related to the sex trafficking investigation.

The Blade reports she couldn’t be reached for comment.

The county suspended Lloyd-Jenkins in July after an FBI agent testified about her husband’s arrest. She later was placed on leave.

The agent said Lloyd-Jenkins knew about the allegations against her husband at least a week before his April arrest.

Her husband, Cordell Jenkins, has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he and two other pastors enticed teen girls to have sex, often for money, and shared photos and videos of the girls.