Chief: Record gun seizures no deterrence to pattern of settling disputes with them

Despite the police department’s being on pace to seize a record number of guns this year, Police Chief Robin Lees said Wednesday it is not enough to stop others from carrying and using guns to settle personal disputes.

Lees was speaking in the aftermath of the city’s third homicide since Saturday after Colin Brown, 45, was shot and killed about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the restroom of The Last Call Bar and Grill, 2929 South Ave.

U.S. Marshals and city police searched for the suspect, Johnny Wallace III, 23, Wednesday. City police caught him about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue with assistance from the marshals.

About 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jerry Franklin, 26, of Garfield Street, Struthers, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Logan Avenue Gas Mart, 1704 Logan Ave. Police have no suspects in that case.

On Saturday, Tyler Kitchen, 19, was fatally shot by a man police said he was trying to rob. Police said the shooter has a concealed-carry permit. That case is still under investigation.

