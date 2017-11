YOUNGSTOWN — Police through the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office have confirmed the identity of the man killed late Tuesday in a South Avenue bar.

Colin Brown, 45, is the man who was found shot to death at the 2929 South Ave. bar.

Brown’s death is the city’s 24th homicide of 2017.

Police said a murder warrant has been issued for Johnny Wallace III, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting.