Two hospitalized in I-680 on ramp roll over


Published: Tue, November 28, 2017 @ 10:23 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled over taking an on ramp to Interstate-680 shortly after midnight.

The driver was heading northbound on state Route 11, and veered off the right side of the I-680 south on ramp, striking a guardrail, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The vehicle rolled down the embankment off the on ramp, and both the driver and passenger received non-life threatening injuries, state patrol said. Both people were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.

