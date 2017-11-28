Two hospitalized in I-680 on ramp roll over

AUSTINTOWN

Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled over taking an on ramp to Interstate-680 shortly after midnight.

The driver was heading northbound on state Route 11, and veered off the right side of the I-680 south on ramp, striking a guardrail, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The vehicle rolled down the embankment off the on ramp, and both the driver and passenger received non-life threatening injuries, state patrol said. Both people were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.