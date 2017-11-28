Trumbull County seeing record overdose deaths

WARREN

Trumbull County is headed for another record year for drug overdose deaths this year with about 150 already. The county had 107 in 2016.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner, told county commissioners Tuesday at his budget hearing that he has tried for two years to hire a second forensic pathologist at his office to help him manage the huge workload brought on by the opiate crisis and has gotten “not a single bite.”

One reason is that bigger coroner’s offices in Cleveland, Toledo and elsewhere are also trying to hire additional forensic pathologists.