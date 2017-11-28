JOBS
Salem Historical Society offers tours


Published: Tue, November 28, 2017 @ 8:15 a.m.

SALEM

The Salem Historical Society will offer a series of Christmas light tours at 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Participants will board the Quakertown Trolley from the Salem Chamber of Commerce parking lot, located at the Village Green on E. State St. The cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children under 12. The tour also will be offered in December with dates to be announced. For information or reservations, call 330-337-6733. Walk-ups welcome, but reservations take priority.

