Orange ribbon campaign to signal support for Youngstown schools plan

YOUNGSTOWN

Backers of Youngstown City Schools prepared to “paint” Youngstown with nearly 800 orange ribbons to show support for the transforming school district. The ribbons will be free and available at district schools soon.

“We know you’re happy, [and] we know you support us. Just let us see it,” said district CEO Krish Mohip.

The “All Out Orange” campaign seeks to engage the community around the school district. The group includes community and business leaders, parents, educators, clergy, representatives of nonprofit organizations and members of the public who want to see the school district progress and improve.

Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past and one of the campaign coordinators, said the color orange was selected because it represents perseverance and achievement.

“We are advocating the new school plan,” Wells said. “With all the transitions, we decided we wanted to advocate, communicate and help the transition. ... We are supporting the new plan and people need supported.”

